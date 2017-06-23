ISRO PSLV-C38 launch: PM Narendra Modi all praise as rocket takes off successfully

PSLV-38, the Indian space agency’s workhorse rocket was launched from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh that included the Cartosat 2 satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites (PTI)

ISRO PSLV-C38 launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to heap praise on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its launch of the Polar satellite carrying 31 satellites this morning. PSLV-38, the Indian space agency’s workhorse rocket was launched from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh that included the Cartosat 2 satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites, PTI reported. Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to ISRO on its 40th successful Polar satellite launch carrying 31 satellites from 15 countries. You make us proud!” The 28-hour countdown had begun on 5.29 am yesterday at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Of the co-passenger satellites, 29 nano satellites are from 14 nations namely, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and US, according to the ISRO.

Cartosat-2, the remote-sensing observation satellite, weighing 712 kgs, can provide high-resolution visuals, and would later be handed over to the Indian defence forces for aerial navigation. ISRO says that the satellite would churn out “high-resolution scene specific spot imagery”. The Army would be able to use the satellite in cartographic applications for urban and rural landmasses, forming regulations for coastal lands, monitoring road networks, distribution of water, creation of maps that can be used on land immediately, according to PTI. The Cartosat 2 would also help the Army procure land information system (LIS) and geographical information systems (GIS).