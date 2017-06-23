ISRO PSLV-C38 launch Live Updates: India eyes sky supremacy as Cartosat-2 series satellite to lift off into space today

ISRO PSLV-C38 launch Live Updates: ISRO will launch PSLV-C38 carrying Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites today. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle would launch the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning. (Image: ISRO)

ISRO PSLV-C38 launch Live Updates: ISRO will launch PSLV-C38 carrying Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites today. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle would launch the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning, ISRO was quoted as saying by PTI. The Cartosat-2 series satellite is a dedicated one for defence forces and successful launch will bolster India’s aerial supremacy and striking as well detecting capabilities. While the weight of Cartosat-2 series is 712 kg, 30 co-passenger satellites are together weighing about 243 kg. The total weight of all these satellites carried onboard PSLV-C38 is about 955 kg. It has been learned that the co-passenger satellites, comprise 29 Nano satellites from 14 countries – Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and US. The other one is a Nano satellite from India. The customary 28-hour countdown for the launch had begun at 5.29 am on Thursday, the report says. This comes within a month of historic launch of GSLV MkIII from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III (MkIII D-1) injected the 3,136-kg advanced communication satellite GSAT-19 into orbit. This was the heaviest rocket launch from India.



Track here for live updates

7:45 am: Take a look at ISRO’s tweet

7:40 am: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38), would launch the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243 kg at lift-off into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO) at 09.20 hours tomorrow, the ISRO officials said.

7:35 am: The 28-hour countdown for the launch of Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh began at 5.29 am yesterday.

7:30 am: According to ISRO, the latest spacecraft is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series with the “objective of providing high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.”

7:25 am: On the need to have a third satellite in the series, the official said, “The revisit time is the one which determines your data accessibility. More the number of satellites, the better and shorter revisit time you will have and more data you will get.” “They (Cartosat-2 series) are agile satellites – agile in the sense they can take pictures of the place that you want, you can choose and programme it,” he said.

7:20 am: Once this satellite becomes operational, it would be “handed over” to the defence forces, which have their own “set up,” including ground-stations and trained manpower to access data.

7:15 am: India’s ‘eye in the sky’ is set to become sharper and wider with the launch of a third spacecraft in Cartosat-2 series — a dedicated satellite for defence forces — from the Sriharikota spaceport this morning.

7:10 am: “It can recognise objects within that square (0.6 m by 0.6 m). Defence surveillance will get a leg-up. It can be used in identifying terrorist camps and bunkers… some formations.”, an ISRO official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

7:05 am: The previous satellite in the series had a resolution of 0.8 metres and the images it took on India’s neighbourhood had helped New Delhi carry out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control last year, ISRO sources said.

7:00 am: The latest remote sensing satellite slated to be launched on board PSLV-C38 tomorrow morning has a resolution of 0.6 metres, which means it can spot even smaller objects.