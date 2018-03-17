ISRO has a lot of projects, says space agency chairman K Sivan

Work is in progress for the country’s second lunar exploration Chandrayaan 2 that would also be completed at the earliest, he added. (Reuters)

ISRO Chairman K Sivan today said the space agency has a “lot of projects” and it was working on them.

ISRO’s first priority is to serve the country and common people, he said.

“Right now ISRO has a lot of projects. We are working on them including India’s heaviest satellite GSAT-11 that would be launched from French Guiana soon,” the chairman told reporters after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara shrine near here.

Work is in progress for the country’s second lunar exploration Chandrayaan 2 that would also be completed at the earliest, he added.

This is Sivan’s first visit to the temple after assuming charge as ISRO chief in January this year.