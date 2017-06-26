Israel rocks to Bollywood beat as Indian Jewish group comes calling; watch video

A colourful Bollywood inspired flash mob in Jerusalem’s bustling Ben-Yehuda Street was an awe inspiring sight. (videograb)

A colourful Bollywood inspired flash mob in Jerusalem’s bustling Ben-Yehuda Street was an awe inspiring sight. On the song Lets Nacho from Kapoor and Sons, the Indian group danced without any inhibitions, in sarees, dresses and kurta pyjamas. Even as the group members moved through their well orchestrated steps, the Israelis present there enjoyed the scene. The Birthright group which goes every year on a heritage trip and to meet their Israeli relatives do not usually perform like this, but this was a treat, as the group wanted do something special as a gesture of thanks. A video has also emerged of Indians in Birthright annual trip to Israel.

Watch video here:



The group stayed there for a 10-day trip soaking up Israeli culture and having meaningful first-time experiences of the Holy Land, Jerusalem Post wrote. Leora Joseph from Mumbai leads the trip every year with 19 participants. She is related to the famous Indian-Israeli Singer Liora Itzhak, who fuses Bollywood and Israeli culture in her music. This time the group included many singers and dancers, hence they were keen on meeting the celebrity who obliged by turning up in person. She sang and danced on an Hebrew-Hindi duet with one of the participants. The flash mob appeared on their Channel 10’s morning show. India is home to an estimated 5,000 Jews, while 4,000 Indian Jews reside in Israel.

There were participants from Ahmedabad, Sisters Margalit, 22, and Sigalit Samuel, 23, who stayed on for over a week in Israel to visit their relatives across the country, from Haifa in the North to Ashdod in the South. They were particularly moved by their visit to Yad Vashem, wrote Jerusalem Post. “Every Jewish person should visit there at least once,” Margalit remarked, describing her visit to the museum as “very emotional.” Joseph told Jerusalem Post, “There is no history of antisemitism in India and we don’t know much about the Holocaust,” she explained, saying that Holocaust education is limited there.

She said Israelis learn about it at school as part of WWII history but they (the students) don’t know the extent to which people suffered. Though she noted than in recent years a Holocaust program has been launched, particularly in the Jewish community.