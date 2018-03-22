‘Isn’t Mark Zuckerberg PM Modi’s friend?’: Congress asks BJP on Cambridge Analytica

In a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held Narendra Modi responsible for the fake news and data leaks. (AP Photo)

Congress on Thursday unleashed a barrage of criticism on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of alleged data leak on social media website Facebook. In a press conference, chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held Narendra Modi responsible for the fake news and data leaks. “BJP government has become a manufacturer of fake news. Sabse bade data chor macha rahe hain sabse zyada shor,” Surjewala said. The Congress also targeted Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “Hitler had an associate called Goebbels, Modi ji has an associate called Ravi Shankar Prasad,” he said. Surjewala came down heavily on the BJP and said that the party needs to clarify its involvement with Cambridge Analytica’s Indian arm Ovleno.

On BJP’s involvement in Facebook data leak, Surjewala said, “Isn’t Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO) PM Modi’s friend.”

“BJP needs to clarify this, whether Cambridge Analytica’s Indian arm Ovleno provided services to their party. Did BJP take services from Cambridge Analytica and OBI for their Mission 272+ as claimed by Himanshu Sharma, VP of Ovleno Business Intelligence?” he said. In 2010 Bihar Elections, as claimed by Cambridge Analytica, did BJP take help from the company for electoral analysis?” Surjewala asked.

