Islamic States suspect Abu Massa planned to attack Mother House in Kolkata: NIA

The Islamic States suspect Abu Massa had planned to attack the Mother House in Kolkata as it was a soft target and many foreigners visit there. His plan was in retaliation to the bombing on the terrorist group in conflict-riddenSyria and Libya State, the National Investigation Agency has said today. Earlier this month, he was questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to chec k on the possiblity of any plan being hatched by his handler Sultan Abdul Kadir Armar to target American nationals.

This was the second time, the agency had questioned the alleged terrorist. He was also earlier questioned by the Bangladesh Police in connection with the attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in July, in which nearly 22 people were killed. The FBI had questioned him over five hours, during which they focussed their interrogation on Yosuf Al-Hindi, who is suspected of planning attacks on nationals across the globe.

A native of north Karnataka, Yosuf, who was suspected tp be in touch with radicalised American youth who are willing to join the terrorist outfit.The agency officials also shared their inputs with the NIA about their questioning of Abu Masssa. The US agency has been helping Indian agencies in several terror-related cases.

(With inputs from agencies)