Islamic State on death bed; to find missing Indians, Centre takes this big step after Sushma Swaraj dubbed it sin to presume they were dead

As a result of continuous assault from all sides, once feared Islamic State is now on its death bed. However, there are a number of Indians there whose fate is unclear as yet – they were believed to have been captured by Islamic State (IS). To make sure they are found, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is gathering DNA samples of the families of 39 missing Indians. It was believed that these missing Indians were captured from Mosul three years ago. According to the ministry, the samples collected from these families will be sent to Iraq and Syria to be matched with people captured from fallen IS bastions and with bodies recovered during combing operations. This initiative comes three months after MEA minister Sushma Swaraj said that it was a ”sin” to presume 39 people were dead unless there is a proof, Indian Express reported.

“We are very clear: we want conclusive proof about them. We are in touch with the local authorities who have access to the area. Once we have the DNA samples from the families, we can match with those in custody as well as bodies, suspected to be of Indians,” a source said. The Indian missions in Damascus, Baghdad and Erbil have been asked to be in constant touch with the local authorities for the identification process. The initiative taken by MEA comes after US-backed militia in Syria has declared victory over the IS in Raqqa.

“In June-July this year, we were told that Raqqa is the last bastion and the 39 missing Indians could be there… so we kept a close watch on the battle there. Now that it’s almost over, we will be restarting our search in Raqqa. Collection of DNA samples is the first step towards that objective,” the source said. The MEA’s States department has been asked to coordinate with the Punjab government so that it can collect the DNA samples of the families missing from Punjab.