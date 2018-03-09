‘Islamabad’s true face exposed’: India slams Pakistan on Hafiz Saeed’s political entry

Slamming Pakistan over the recent development, India said that true face of Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan has been exposed.

India on Friday slammed Pakistan for recognising Hafiz Saeed-led outfit as a political party. Slamming Pakistan over the recent development, India said that true face of Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan has been exposed. “Not only India but also the entire international community feels that the action which should be taken against Hafiz Saeed is not being taken,” Raveesh Kumar, MEA Spokesperson, said at a press conference. Instead of taking action as per UN law, Pakistan is indulged in bringing the terrorist to the mainstream, MEA said. “Pakistan is mandated under UN Law to take action against Hafiz Saeed but instant developments coming out of the country seem to be an attempt by Pak establishment to mainstream him and his system as a political party,” Kumar said. He added that this way, Pakistan government is trying to shield Saeed.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) court ordered the election commission to hear Saeed’s party’s case for registration ahead of this year’s election, giving a boost to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind. In its decision, the top Pakistani court set aside Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to reject the application of MML for registration as a political party. In what seemed to be a serendipity for Saeed, the top court order came days after a Pakistani court extended a stay against the “possible arrest” of the JuD chief till April 4.

The petitioner for Jamaat-ud-Dawah’s political front Milli Muslim League (MML) prayed to the court to set aside the order and direct the ECP to scrutinise the documents afresh.

However, the ECP had rejected MML registration as JuD and its charity Falah-i-lnsaniyat Foundation (FIF) were banned organisations under the Pakistan Security Council Act 1948. Earlier, Saeed had earlier said that his organisation JuD would contest the 2018 general elections under the banner of the MML.

Saeed’s organisation Jamaat-Ud-Dawa is a banned organisation. Making way for JuD affiliated group to form a political party is likely to bring more trouble for Pakistani establishment. However, Pakistan government is yet to make a comment on court’s decision.