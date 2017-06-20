ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco Village launches course for yoga gurus

The course will begin on June 28 and three such programmes will be held this year. (PTI)

A retreat centre linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) today announced the launch of a month-long training course for yoga teachers. The course, announced on the eve of International Day of Yoga, will be conducted by Govardhan Eco Village (GEV), a model farm community and retreat centre of ISKCON located at Wada in adjoining Thane district. The course will begin on June 28 and three such programmes will be held this year. “The 28-day residential yoga programme for teachers at ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco village would enable teachers not only to practice yoga but also to learn healthy eating, taking care of body, meditation practices from the bhakti tradition and generally making yoga part of their lifestyle,” said ISKCON’s spiritual leader Radhanath Swami Maharaj.

Gauranga Das, Director of Govardhan Eco Village said, “The 200-hour course would be held in three phases. The first would be from June 28 to July 26, the second from July 28 to August 25 and the third one from November 20 to December 18.” Das added “The course would include asana and pranayam class, yoga philosophy/anatomy class, relaxation Therapy, Bhagawad Gita class, meditation walk and satsang.

Also Watch:

The yoga classes would include various techniques for improving the skills of a yoga teacher, Das said. Besides asanas, pranayama, kriyas and cleansing routines, the delegates would be imparted knowledge about Ayurveda, a traditional healing system which uses herbs, medicines and foods to make mankind healthy,” he said. According to an ASSOCHAM report, the current demand for yoga gurus in the country stood at about 5 lakhs.