Ishrat Jahan case: PP Pandey steps down as Gujarat DGP

Gujarat DGP PP Pandey steps down. (File photo)

Gujarat DGP PP Pandey who was one of the accused in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case has stepped doen from his post today. Pandey had an extension until April 30, but his extension was challenged by former cop IPS officer Julio Ribeiro seeking his removal. Earlier today the supreme court disposed off the petition that was filed by IPS officer Julio Ribeiro. Pandey who was to retire on January 31, was given an extension till April end by the state government. IPS officer Julio Ribeiro who is a former Gujarat DGP had moved a petition in the apex court challenging the elevation of PP Pandey after proving his role in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

You may also want to watch-

Officer Ribeiro’s lawyer Vrinda Grover said, “We told the court that Pandey’s term was extended through a notification for another three months after his superannuation. He is facing murder charges and has applied for discharge. The CBI has opposed the discharge application saying that he has a very significant role in the case,” as quoted by Indian Express. On April 1, after refusing to grant more time, the Supreme Court had directed the solicitor general (ASG) who was representing the state government to file a reply to the petition that challenged the elevation of PP Pandey by April 3.

PP Pandey was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for conspiracy, illegal confinement and murder along with other accused.

In 2004, PP Pandey was heading the crime branch of Gujarat when an encounter by the police took place which resulted in the death of 4 outside Ahmedabad on June 15. A 19-year-old girl identified as Ishrat Jahan, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were among the once who were killed in the encounter.