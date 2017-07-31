  3. Is there something wrong with this Dr Lal PathLab’s hoarding? It has triggered laugh riot on Twitter

Is there something wrong with this Dr Lal PathLab’s hoarding? It has triggered laugh riot on Twitter

Twiterrati are having a field day with a hoarding diagnostic and related healthcare tests service provider Dr. Lal PathLabs. Can you notice something wrong in the hoarding that has gone viral on social media for the all wrong reasons.

By: | Updated: July 31, 2017 4:33 PM
Dr Lal PathLabs, Dr Lal PathLabs ad, Dr Lal PathLabs hoarding, Dr Lal PathLabs ad on Twitter, Dr Lal PathLabs bilboard, Twitterati on Dr Lal PathLabs, healthcare service provider People are not only poking fun at the healthcare service provider, but many have also questioned the brand’s credibility and authenticity. (Image: Twitter)

Twiterrati are having a field day with a hoarding of diagnostic and related healthcare tests service provider Dr. Lal PathLabs. Can you notice something wrong in the hoarding that has gone viral on social media for the all wrong reasons. The hoarding put out somewhere in Kolkata shows a doctor examining an X-ray report with all concentration in order to spot a very critical problem, as it reflects. And on the opposite side, list of all services provided by the pathological lab is printed. So far, so good, right?

Now go back to the image once again. Noticed anything absurd? Not yet? The X-ray?! Yes, you got it there… the doctor is examining the X-ray report holding it upside down. As soon as the mistake was pointed out on Twitter, the news spread like wildfire on social media. People are not only poking fun at the healthcare service provider, but many have also questioned the brand’s credibility and authenticity. Here’s a look into how Twitterati reacted to the blunder:

However, this is not for the first time that a hoarding like this has become the talk of the town. Several billboards across the country, with some unfortunate typos, will make you laugh out loud and even force you to share it with your friends.

