Is there something wrong with this Dr Lal PathLab’s hoarding? It has triggered laugh riot on Twitter

People are not only poking fun at the healthcare service provider, but many have also questioned the brand’s credibility and authenticity. (Image: Twitter)

Twiterrati are having a field day with a hoarding of diagnostic and related healthcare tests service provider Dr. Lal PathLabs. Can you notice something wrong in the hoarding that has gone viral on social media for the all wrong reasons. The hoarding put out somewhere in Kolkata shows a doctor examining an X-ray report with all concentration in order to spot a very critical problem, as it reflects. And on the opposite side, list of all services provided by the pathological lab is printed. So far, so good, right?

Now go back to the image once again. Noticed anything absurd? Not yet? The X-ray?! Yes, you got it there… the doctor is examining the X-ray report holding it upside down. As soon as the mistake was pointed out on Twitter, the news spread like wildfire on social media. People are not only poking fun at the healthcare service provider, but many have also questioned the brand’s credibility and authenticity. Here’s a look into how Twitterati reacted to the blunder:

And their doctors can read upside down X-rays ???? pic.twitter.com/FCd4SOZC5n — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) July 30, 2017

That’s bad branding @lalpathlabs , you want your ad to get noticed at the expense of misrepresenting a doctor reading an X-ray? pic.twitter.com/guRfya17gO — Antony Stanley (@tonymon4u) July 30, 2017

Don’t even go to Dr. LAL PATHLABS. ???????????????? Gaya kaam se. #ChestXray pic.twitter.com/M1Ptj0CNMX — Miss Marwaari (@kritikagoyal007) July 30, 2017

@lalpathlabs sir see this

May be useful for you pic.twitter.com/K06dNynriV — Atul (@catchatul) July 30, 2017

@lalpathlabs this was bound to happen when you take models rather then doctors for promotion. #upsidedownxray ???????? pic.twitter.com/GqDMsoeChW — Dr. Ravinder Chopra (@chopsravi) July 30, 2017

????????????@lalpathlabs really : Are you nuts?? 1) Put saner people on the advertising job 2) Hire real doctors who know how to hold an X ray ???????? pic.twitter.com/SmFxLSfAdT — The Good Doctor (@Kaalateetham) July 30, 2017

Ummm, Lal Path labs. That X Ray is ulta. No wonder *daaktar Sahiba* looks so concerned pic.twitter.com/6Na4QeXekC — गरल कण्ठ (@Ateendriyo) July 30, 2017

However, this is not for the first time that a hoarding like this has become the talk of the town. Several billboards across the country, with some unfortunate typos, will make you laugh out loud and even force you to share it with your friends.