Is Ram Rahim getting VIP treatment in jail? Here’s what Haryana DGP has to say

(Source: PTI)

Haryana’s DGP (Prisons) KP Singh on Tuesday dismissed claims of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being given special treatment in jail. He said that judicial officers conduct surprise checks in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail where the rape-convict sect head is lodged. “Almost every week a judicial officer conducts a surprise check and inspects the barrack where Ram Rahim Singh is lodged…. There is no prior notice to jail authorities. Nothing adverse has been found so far. Any claims of special treatment are baseless and far from the truth,” the officer said. Earlier, an out-on-bail inmate had alleged that the Dera chief was being extended special treatment in the prison. The inmate, speaking to the media, claimed that no one had seen Ram Rahim Singh in the jail complex though other prisoners see food packed in a tiffin box being ferried to one of the barracks each day.

DGP Singh quashed his claims and said Ram Rahim Singh was being treated like any other ordinary prisoner. He further said that because of security considerations, Ram Rahim Singh, sentenced for raping two disciples, was lodged in a barrack with only 5-6 prisoners with a track record of “good conduct”.

“On security grounds, only a few inmates have been kept in Ram Rahim Singh’s barrack. Only those prisoners whom we thought can be put there from the security point of view, only they have access to his barrack,” he said.

Rahul Jain, a convict who is out on bail, has revealed that the jail authorities say Baba is in the same jail, but no one has seen him there.

“No one is allowed to go wherever Baba is kept. All other inmates are locked up whenever Ram Rahim is let out of his cell, as he usually goes to the canteen to get water, milk, or juice,” Rahul Jain said revealing that Ram Rahim is enjoying himself inside the prison.