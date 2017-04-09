Is Rajouri Garden by-poll a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal’s work? Ajay Maken thinks so

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (PTI)

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday cast his vote for the Rajouri Garden assembly seat bypoll in New Delhi. After casting his vote, in an interview with the media said that the Rajouri Garden by-poll is a test of Arvind Kejriwal’s two-year rule as the Delhi Chief Minister. While expressing his confidence of winning the assembly by-poll he said that the by-election is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. “This by-poll is very important and the Congress will win this election. The contest is mainly between the Congress and the BJP. This is directly parliamentary election….this is a referendum on Kejriwal’s two years’ work,” he said.

The Rajouri Garden assembly seat fell empty after Aam Aadmi Party’s Jarnail Singh quit as an MLA in order to contest the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections 2017 against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal.

According to the election office, the voting on April 9 began from 8 AM and will continue till 6 PM in the Rajouri Garden area that has over 1.6 lakh electors. The first three hours of the by-polls witnessed a turnout of 11.02 per cent. According to of top officials of the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi, “The first few hours saw very less people turning up. However, the momentum appeared to have picked up after 10.30 AM. 11.02 per cent of the electorate cast their votes till 11 AM.” He further added, “The polling has so far been peaceful and there were no reports of any untoward incident.”