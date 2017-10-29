Is Rahul Gandhi getting married? Know the answer from Congress vice president himself; watch video

When will Rahul Gandhi get married? (PTI photo)

When will Rahul Gandhi get married and when will he be elevated to Congress president post? These are two big questions that people keep asking about Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. Now, Rahul Gandhi himself has said that ‘jab hogi, hogi.” Rahul Gandhi has that said he believes in destiny when it comes to marriage. Rahul Gandhi while attending the 112th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry faced some questions from international professional boxer Vijender Singh, an Olympics bronze medallist. Vijender, who was a panelist in the session before Gandhi, said he had seen MPs or MLAs cutting ribbons, but never seen them playing a game. He asked Gandhi what will he do for sports if he became the Prime Minister.

Vijender then said there was talk at his home of when “Rahul bhaiya” will get married, adding that there was a perception that getting married after becoming the Prime Minister will have a different charm.

Gandhi, 47, sought to sidestep the question about his marriage, saying “it was an old question”. But Vijender persisted amid smiles from the audience and said the Congress leader should reply as the people were awaiting his answer.

“I believe in destiny — Jab hogi, hogi (when it happens, it happens),” Gandhi quipped.

Vijender then asked Gandhi to put out a video on his sporting activities, saying that people had seen him boxing and wrestling against the government in Parliament and that such videos will inspire others.