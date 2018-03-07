Is Narendra Modi government trying to rewrite Indian history? Union Minister Mahesh Sharma has this to say

FILE PHOTO: Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma poses next to the national flag and a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, India, September 23, 2015. (Reuters)

Amid a row over a report that Narendra Modi government at the Centre has secretly formed a committee to “rewrite” Indian history, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma has denied the veracity of such claims.

The Culture Minister has clarified that the Committee has nothing to do with Hinduism or Islam but it is about Indian civilisation.

The committee suggested that attempts should be made to examine a correlation between epics like Ramayana and the Mahabharata and ancient Indian history. Sharma told PTI that the mandate of the committee was to “trace Indian culture from way back and compare it with other cultures across the world.”

Formed in November 2016, the committee on “holistic study of origin and evolution of Indian culture since 12,000 years before present and its interface with other cultures of the world” submitted its report in November last, according to PTI.

Earlier, a Reuters report claimed that Modi government “quietly” appointed a committee of scholars six months back to “rewrite” the history of India. The international news agency claimed the aim of the committee was “to use evidence such as archaeological finds and DNA to prove that today’s Hindus are directly descended from the land’s first inhabitants many thousands of years ago, and make the case that ancient Hindu scriptures are fact, not myth.”

The report further claimed that the aim of the government was to “shape the national identity to match their religious views, that India is a nation of and for Hindus.”

KN Dikshit, chairman of the Committee, told Reuters he was asked to “present a report that will help the government rewrite certain aspects of ancient history.” The report also claimed that the Committee was created by Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma and it was part of “larger plans to revise India’s history”.

Dikshit is former joint director-general fo the Archaeological Survey of India.

The report triggered row and invited sharp criticism from opposition leaders including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who said that the government wishes to make Muslims live like “second-class citizens”.