Is Narendra Modi government only for the rich? asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his government was only for the rich as he targeted him over rising prices which has made life difficult for the poor. Taking to twitter in his ‘A question a day’ series, he hit out at Modi over his repeated “jumlas” (rhetoric), and said demonetisation and GST hit the common man’s earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices. He listed out various commodities whose prices have risen in the three years of Modi government which made life difficult for the common man.

“My 7th question to the prime minister. People were hit by unkept jumlas, noteban’s loot and GST that took away all the earnings. The rest was taken away by rising prices. “Living has become difficult due to rising prices. Is BJP government only for the rich?,” he asked. He also tweeted a diagrammatic picture of a comparative chart of prices of commodities in 2014 and 2017, illustrating their rise.

Gandhi has been posing questions to the prime minister using tagline “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule)” in the run up to the Gujarat Assembly elections. He has been demanding answers from him for “unfulfilled promises” made by his party. The Congress vice president had earlier hit out at Modi over various issues including unemployment among youth and “poor” wages to workers, women’s safety, education and health through his ‘A question a day’ series.