‘Is Mulayam Singh the LK Advani of SP?’: here’s how Twitterati reacted on Akhilesh Yadav’s speech in Lucknow

CM Akhilesh Yadav also spoke at the event where he asked his father Mulayam Singh to accept the post of Chief Caretaker in the party and to guide him in the elections. (File Photo)

Amid the fracas which engulfs the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, Ramgopal Yadav had called for a National executive meet, where CM Akhilesh Yadav was named as the national president of the party. Both these leaders were re-inducted into the party after Mulayam Singh expelled them a day before. Ramgopal Yadav also demanded in the speech that Amar Singh should be expelled from the party. There were many other controversial announcements and proposals in the speech, which might lead to another trigger in the familial fight. Meanwhile, CM Akhilesh Yadav also spoke at the event where he asked his father Mulayam Singh to accept the post of Chief Caretaker in the party and to guide him in the elections.

By adding more fuel to the fire, Akhilesh might have done more damage than good, but he said he was confident that SP will come back to power after the assembly elections in the state. Meanwhile, people on Twitter had too many questions to ask. While many praised Akhilesh Yadav, calling this a masterstroke and brilliant, many accused him of backstabbing. Also, there were many who said Mulayam Singh’s career is now over and he is the old man of politics.

Here are a few reactions that people posted on Twitter:

@Mamta_Sharma_ abhi Akhilesh hi final hai ya phir Kutch change hoga ,bahut confusion hai ???? — Piyush Tripathi (@piyush0976) January 1, 2017

I reiterate, besides modi, akhilesh is one leader, who can match upto his standards. MATCH ON – akhilesh vs bjp at UP. 60 days match. — vineet bansal (@vb45050) January 1, 2017

@sardesairajdeep @yadavakhilesh @shivpalsinghyad Now Mulayam going to out, and after election Akhilesh too gonna out from the power ???????? — kapil Pratap singh???? (@kapil9994) January 1, 2017

Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav are behaving like a typical teen couple on Facebook. Kabhi breakup, kabhi mwah. Kabhi Janoo, phir i hate u. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) January 1, 2017

Those who couldn’t foresee all this happening at #NationalExecutive called by Akhilesh & Ram Gopal Yadav don’t deserve to report on politics — Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) January 1, 2017

Was Akhilesh Yadav’s termination cancelled or was Mulayam allowed to continue with SP? #UPElection2017 @SirJadeja #AkhileshYadav — Nitin Nahar (@nitinnahar11) January 1, 2017

@BDUTT @yadavakhilesh @ANINewsUP This is all pre planned political drama because kf coming election to gain sympathy and project Akhilesh. — Dilshad Ansari (@ProfDilshad) January 1, 2017

According to Akhilesh yadav speech… Mulayam singh yadav should became new L K advani of SP. — Vishal (@i_m_vishal1) January 1, 2017

Life is a full circle! Akhilesh does a “Mulayam” on Mulayam Singh in the National Executive after calling a truce yday! — Nagpal Manoj (@NagpalManoj) January 1, 2017

Bap nambri beta dasnambri; National Executive #SP #Akhilesh — Mrinal Kishore Jha (@jhamrinala) January 1, 2017

The whole political episode in UP has always been dramatic, and this year before the assembly elections, it is nothing short of a potboiler. But as both father and son in SP are cracking whips on each other, where one is powerful and the other is popular, it remains to be seen, who can hold his own amidst all the fracas.