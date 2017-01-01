  3. ‘Is Mulayam Singh the LK Advani of SP?’: here’s how Twitterati reacted on Akhilesh Yadav’s speech in Lucknow

Amid the fracas which engulfs the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, Ramgopal Yadav had called for a National executive meet, where CM Akhilesh Yadav was named as the national president of the party.

By: | Updated: January 1, 2017 12:26 PM
akhilesh yadav expelled, samajwadi party, mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh mulayam, mulayam akhilesh, akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav statement, mulayam singh yadav statement, azam khan statement, amar singh statement CM Akhilesh Yadav also spoke at the event where he asked his father Mulayam Singh to accept the post of Chief Caretaker in the party and to guide him in the elections. (File Photo)

Amid the fracas which engulfs the Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, Ramgopal Yadav had called for a National executive meet, where CM Akhilesh Yadav was named as the national president of the party. Both these leaders were re-inducted into the party after Mulayam Singh expelled them a day before. Ramgopal Yadav also demanded in the speech that Amar Singh should be expelled from the party. There were many other controversial announcements and proposals in the speech, which might lead to another trigger in the familial fight. Meanwhile, CM Akhilesh Yadav also spoke at the event where he asked his father Mulayam Singh to accept the post of Chief Caretaker in the party and to guide him in the elections.

By adding more fuel to the fire, Akhilesh might have done more damage than good, but he said he was confident that SP will come back to power after the assembly elections in the state. Meanwhile, people on Twitter had too many questions to ask. While many praised Akhilesh Yadav, calling this a masterstroke and brilliant, many accused him of backstabbing. Also, there were many who said Mulayam Singh’s career is now over and he is the old man of politics.

The whole political episode in UP has always been dramatic, and this year before the assembly elections, it is nothing short of a potboiler. But as both father and son in SP are cracking whips on each other, where one is powerful and the other is popular, it remains to be seen, who can hold his own amidst all the fracas.

