Is Miss World 2017 upset? Manushi Chhillar finally responds to Shashi Tharoor’s ‘chhillar’ remark; what she said

Kno what Manushi has said. (Photo from Twiter)

Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar who bagged the prestigious Miss World 2017 crown has finally reacted to the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s ‘chhillar’ remark. Manushi has said she is not upset over his tongue-in-cheek remark. “A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar ???? @ShashiTharoor,” Manushi Chhillar tweeted. Shashi Tharoor had sparked a big controversy after he attacked the BJP and Modi government by using Manushi Chhillar’s surname. After Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017, Tharoor had tweeted, “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” Later, Tharoor had written an apology tweet too. Tharoor wrote, “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill!”

Shashi Tharoor’s attempt to attack the Centre over demonetisation using the surname of new Miss World Manushi Chhillar had invited strong criticism from two senior ministers in the Haryana government. Haryana Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain said Tharoor indulged in callous and reckless wordplay on new Miss World Manushi Chhillar. She asked him to apologise and said the Haryana-born Chhillar was not just the pride of the state, but also of the entire nation. “Tharoor has only exposed his own debased thinking by questioning the self-respect of our daughters, the pride of the country, and the brave community ‘Chhillar’,” Jain said in a statement. “It is tragic that leaders of the Congress party which is headed by a woman do not respect women. Such low thinking is responsible for the Congress losing its base in the country,” she added.

Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu also criticised Tharoor. “A shameless comment deserves to be withdrawn and Shashi must apologise for this…can’t believe…he can go so low…(sic)” Abhimanyu tweeted.

India’s Manushi Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.