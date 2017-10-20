Is making BJP win polls the main motive of Arvind Kejriwal? Congress’ Ajay Maken shares ‘pattern’ to prove this point

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Ajay Maken, Delhi state Congress president, on Friday asked whether the main motive of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is to make BJP win elections. In a blog post, Maken shared a “pattern” to drive home his claim. “Did you notice a pattern in Kejriwal selecting the States from where AAP fields its candidates for the State Assembly elections?,” Maken asked readers of his blog.

Maken’s question on Kejriwal’s intentions comes after the AAP decided to field only 50 candidates in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections and not to contest the Himachal Pradesh polls. AAP reportedly took this decision because of the limited resources it has for contesting polls.

However, Maken wrote the following nine points to allege there is a “pattern” in Kejriwal’s decisions that helps BJP win polls. These are:

Like Owaisi’s MIM, they contest only to help the BJP; Post 2013 Delhi elections, they have only selected the States to contest the elections where BJP is in power; This year alone, the Aam Aadmi Party decided to contest from Punjab and Goa. Both the states had either BJP or it’s supported Government. However they decided not to contest in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. None of these three states had BJP government. In 2014 Assembly elections, Kejriwal decided not to contest in his home state Haryana! Kejriwal Party contests only in such states, which have the BJP government so that they can cut into anti-incumbency votes to help the BJP. Also, very interesting to note here is that in Goa, they deliberately announced a Christian as the chief minister candidate. Likewise in Punjab, they announced that the Deputy Chief Minister will be from a Dalit community. Christians and the Dalits in Goa and Punjab have traditionally been the Congress supporters. In Goa, the BJP got 32.5% votes and the Congress party got 28.4% votes. The difference between the BJP and the Congress was just 4.1% votes. The AAP Party got just 6.3% votes – it was because of the Aam Aadmi Party that the BJP won in Goa. Now again, the AAP Party is contesting in Gujarat but not in Himachal! Is it a mere co-incidence? It’s just a matter of time that everyone will realise how Kejriwal along with Nitish, Owaisi, Anna, Baba Ramdev, Kiran Bedi etc were an RSS plant in the political system to help the BJP. I feel sorry for many of their genuine supporters.

AAP has not yet reacted to the claim made by Maken.

The date of elections in Gujarat has not yet been announced by the Election Commission. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 9.