Is Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey going to join formal politics soon?

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Sing Chouhan’s son Kartikey. (Source: BJP)

Even as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has denied that his younger son, Kartikey, is going to take a plunge in politics, speculations are rife that another son from the BJP ranks could rise soon. According to a report published in the ‘Delhi Confidential’ column of The Indian Express, talks about Kartikey’s fromal entry into politics started recently after he addressed a gathering at the recently-held Narmada Sewa Yatra. The report says that Kartikey had also been busy campaigning in his father’s constituency.

Shivraj, however, claims that his son is busy with his law study, not ready to enter formal politics.

The BJP has always taken a stand against dynastic politics. However, this stand has not prevented the rise of the sons of some high-profile leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh.

Pankaj won the Noida Assembly seat in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2017. There was a brief controversy over the allocation of the election ticket to Pankaj. However, the BJP had attempted to justify the ticket allocation to Pankaj, saying he had worked for the BJP on the ground for years. Not only Pankaj, sons of several other BJP leaders were allowed to contest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in which the saffron party and its allies won 325 out of 403 seats.

If the speculations around are true, Kartikey would soon join the likes of Pankaj and others. Kartikey is a law graduate from the Symbiosis Law College in Pune. On several occasions in past, Kartikey had left hints that he could join formal politics. During 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Kartikey had campaigned for his father in the Budhni Assembly constituency.

The next Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh would be held next year. Even if Kartikey joins formal politics, he may have to work on the ground for a few years before becoming eligible for the plunge in electoral politics — that is until he becomes 25-years-old.