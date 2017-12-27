Is Lt Governor Anil Baijal trying to protect a corrupt system, asks Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today renewed his attack on Lt Governor Anil Baijal, asking whether he was “trying to protect a corrupt system” by returning the AAP government’s proposal for doorstep delivery of public services. Baijal yesterday returned the Delhi government’s proposal for reconsideration, and Sisodia tweeted that it was a “huge setback” to the efforts to provide a graft-free governance. The proposal envisages delivery of 40 public services – like driving licences, caste certificates and new water connections – at the doorstep of citizens. Hitting out at Baijal today, Sisodia wondered whether the L-G should have the power to turn down the decisions of an elected government. “I was pained after reading his note. Is he doing this to try to protect a corrupt system… What is his interest in protecting this corrupt system?” Sisodia said at a press conference.

Terming the proposal a “super digital delivery system”, the deputy chief minister also said that the move would ensure that citizens won’t have to visit a department’s office. Under the current system, people are required to visit government’s offices once or twice. “But under the doorstep delivery proposal, citizens will not be required to do the same and instead government authorised persons will visit applicant’s residence to collect documents and to take his or her biometric records,” Sisodia said.

The L-G has defended his decision to return the proposal. He has clarified that the proposal was “not rejected”. His office has said that the proposal has implications on safety and security of women, and senior citizens. It also said the proposal has implications on the “possibility of corruption, bad behaviour, breach of privacy, loss of documents and others and adds unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people.”