Is khichdi going to be the national food of India? Here is all we know

(Source: PTI)

Can a country like ours, with such diverse eating habits, have a dish that would represent all? Well, seems so. Cooked with lentil, rice, and spices, Khichdi can soon become the national food of our country, as per a report by NBT. The report says that the Centre has decided to announce khichdi as the national food of the country on November 4. As per the report, the Ministry of Food Processing had proposed to include khichdi. As per the Ministry, khichdi is the favourite food of the rich as well as the poor. It is also considered to be beneficial for one’s health. Thereby, the Ministry thinks it to be the king of Indian cuisine. The dish is cost-effective and easy to cook as well. The report by NBT further adds that on November 4, 800 kgs of khichdi will be prepared and an attempt will be made to register this feat in the Guinness Book of World Records. The Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 800 kgs khichdi cooking feat while the Union Minister for Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has already made a strategy to promote khichdi across the world.

The dish is seen in various avatars in India, some of which include Pongal in the south, Khichuri in West Bengal and of course, the standard Dal Khichdi that can be found at most north Indian restaurants. There’s also a famous Akbar-Birbal story around this dish.