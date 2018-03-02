Is Karti Chidambaram involved in more cases like INX Media? Here is what CBI, ED officials have to say

The ED and CBI said that Karti used to control Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Ltd (ASCPL).

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, was sent to CBI custody till March 6. However, Karti is likely to face more trouble as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have said that they may open a few more cases against Chidambaram junior. The agencies have revealed that they have found evidences which show that he was allegedly associated with a company that had helped acquiring Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval for some entities, according to IE report.

The ED and CBI said that Karti used to control Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Ltd (ASCPL). The company had allegedly received payments from two other companies when they applied for permission with the FIPB to bring in foreign investment. The companies got the permission only after ASCPL came into the scene. An official told IE that investigations in these matters have been going on and so far it has been revealed that these companies got permission right after associating with ASCPL.

However, Karti’s legal counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that he has not heard anything like this. “As and when any allegation is made, a befitting reply would be given. There doesn’t appear to be any substance in such allegations. Not a whisper has come about this earlier. There is no material to react to,” Singhvi was quoted as saying by IE.

ASCPL is already under ED scanner in connection with the Aircel Maxis case. In the INX Media case, CBI has claimed that Karti took “illegal gratification” through ASCPL to get FDI clearance from FIPB.