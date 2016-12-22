Is cricketer Harbhajan Singh joining Congress?

Rumours of his joining the party comes days after Navjot Singh had met party vice president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is likely to Congress soon, some media reports have said today. As per reports the turbanotor is likely to contest from Jalandhar in the Assembly elections in Punjab, a report by ‘India Today’ channel has said. Rumours of his joining the party comes days after Navjot Singh had met party vice president Rahul Gandhi fuelling similar rumours. Sidhu had met the Congress vice president last Tuesday, raising speculations of him getting important role in upcoming Assembly elections.The meeting had come on a day when Congress suffered a major jolt in Chandigarh civic elections.

The BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance won 21 out of the 26 wards in the Municipal polls. BJP won in 21 wards, while the Congress couls manage to win only 4, while independent candidates could manage to win only one ward. Among the prominent figures who won the elections were BJP Mayor Arun Sood and Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla. Earlier, the cricketer turned politician, who left BJP over two months back, had met Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh in the Chandigarh. Later, confirming the meeting, Amrinder told media that Sidhu was ready to support the Congress and would soon make an announcement about his plan.

You may also like to watch this video

Sidhu’s joining Congress has been speculated for a long time now. His wife Navjot Kaur had joined the party recently, showing ample indications that he would also come on board. He was earlier in talks with AAP but it did not materialise leading to a division in his recently formed Awaaz-E-Punjab outfit.