Is Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi going on short term vacation?

Of late, Rahul Gandhi has been visible and audible like never before. (PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit on a short term break again. He is said to be planning to travel out for a few days to ring in the new year, ‘The Indian Express’ has said in its column ‘Delhi confidential’. Party president Sonia Gandhi is already out of Delhi.

Of late, Rahul Gandhi has been visible and audible like never before. From threatening an earthquake during the winter session of the Parliament to leveling corruption charges against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a couple of public meetings, to addressing a press conference along with leaders of other opposition parties, he has been at the centre of action, since the announcement of the demonetisation step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 .

Earlier this week, In a reprieve to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, a Delhi court had dismissed a pettion seeking more documents from the Congress party in National Herald case.

You may also like to watch this video

The appeal, filed by BJP leader Subhramanian Swamy, had sought the information on accounts books of the company, saying that it involved a loan transaction of Rs 90 crores. In its argument, the Congress had said that its party’s right to provide loans to any newspaper, which is published in national interest. However, Swamy has said that he will appeal in SC against Patiala House Court’s order.