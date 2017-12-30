Irrigation scam in Punjab: Two scams linked to a Rs 5 crore money transfer

A contractor was sent to jail following the expose of a largescale irregularities in the Punjab irrigation department that partly funded the sand mine auction bid of Rajbir Enterprises. (Reuters)

A contractor was sent to jail following the expose of a largescale irregularities in the Punjab irrigation department that partly funded the sand mine auction bid of Rajbir Enterprises. The firm also has connections with Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh as one of his former employee is a working partner. On May 23, 2017 contractor Gurinder Singh transferred Rs 5 crore to the bank account of Jatin Garg, a cousin of Sahil Singla, one of the two managing partners of the firm. Sahil Singla is the son T N Singla, chartered accountant of Gurjit Singh. May 23 was the last date to deposit security money for successful bidders for the mining awards in Nawanshahr district, according to Indian Express. Sahil Singla and Sanjeet Singh Randhawa, son of Rana Gurjit’s friend Capt J S Randhawa are the two managing partners of Rajbir Enterprises and Amit Bahadur, former employee of Rana Gurjit is a working partner in the firm. Contractor Gurinder Singh was arrested on December 13 after Punjab Vigilance Bureau found that his firm, Gurinder Singh and Company, had cornered several projects with the help of Punjab irrigation department during Akali Dal’s rule.

The inquiry by vigilance found that rules were warped and custom made to their needs. Gurinder was made aware of e-tendering and secret information pertaining to development works of Rs 1000 crore was leaked to him so that he could bid accordingly. The works allotted to him were 10 to 50 per cent higher than the departmental rates, which meant loss to the state exchequer. In May, Rajbir Enterprises acquired bid for Saidpur mine in Nawanshahr for Rs 26.51 crore. But, CM Amarinder Singh ordered a probe of “allegations of impropriety” but later was given a clean chit and then Rana Gurjit Singh distanced himself from Amit Bahadur after links between pushed the CM to order probe. But, according to Indian Express, he and Amit Bahadur had financial connections.

Meanwhile, Rajbir Enterprises received transactions from Gurinder Singh but Rana Gurjit denied being involved and said that the money dealt was between the chartered accountant and his relative, Gurinder Singh. They had no deal in it as Singla was getting for his Enterprise from relative. However, Sahil Singla denied that Gurinder Singh funded their sand mining bids. Jatin Garg told Sahil that he had money to invest. According to Indian Express, Sahil told him he and his partner are going to invest in sand mines and did not know where the money came from. But he returned it two days later. The affidavits and other documents related to Jatin’s investment and source of funds were shown to Justice Narang also.