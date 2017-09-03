Ironical that rally has to be taken out to protect rivers: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Flagging off the ‘Rally of Rivers’ from here, union minister Harsh Vardhan conveyed PM Narendra Modi’s best wishes to the organisers for the success of the rally. (PTI)

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan today said it was “ironical” that a rally has be taken out to create awareness about protecting rivers and expressed confidence that this effort would gather further momentum in the coming days with more people joining it. Flagging off the ‘Rally of Rivers’ from here, he also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s best wishes to the organisers for the success of the rally.

The ‘Rally for Rivers’ is the Isha Foundation’s nation- wide campaign covering 7,000 km traversing 16 states to save rivers in the country. It will culminate in Delhi on October 2. “It is our duty towards the society to pass on to the next generation many good things we have inherited from our ancestors…like components of a great and pious environment,” Harsh Vardhan, who holds the additional charge of the Environment Ministry, said at the event.

He said the ‘Rally for Rivers’ model has to be replicated across the country and added that it was “ironical that a rally has to be taken out to create awareness for protecting rivers and also to keep the environment clean”.

Harsh Vardhan said that he wanted to be a part of this event so much that he rushed here from Delhi directly after the swearing in ceremony of new ministers. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was also present at the event.

Indian women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj and Narain Karthikeyan, the first Formula One driver from India, wished success for rally, while State Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani assured all possible help from the Tamil Nadu government.

Spiritual thinker Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said, “It is time we did something to bring back the fertility of the soil and water in our perennial river which are slowly turning seasonal.”