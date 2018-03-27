Iron spikes outside HDFC Bank in Mumbai removed – “Regret the inconvenience caused”

Head Corporate Communication of HDFC bank, Neeraj Jha thanked the person who brought this incident to light. (Photo: ANI)

The iron spikes installed outside HDFC bank’s Fort branch in Mumbai were removed earlier today after the move of fitting them faced massive backlash. The spikes were removed after outrage created against it increased. The HDFC bank in its official statement while talking about the iron spikes seen outside its Fort branch in Mumbai said, “we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We’re having the spikes removed on priority.”

Head Corporate Communication of HDFC bank, Neeraj Jha thanked the person who brought this incident to light and wrote, “Thank you @simonmundy for bringing this to our attention. We are having it removed and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public.”

This was brought to light by a Mumbai based journalist who took to Twitter and wrote, “An eye-catching response to Mumbai’s homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch).” He added, “As others have pointed out, these anti-homeless spikes from @HDFC_Bank Fort branch are not only a depressing gesture towards Mumbai’s many rough sleepers, but could also impale any pedestrian unlucky enough to trip and fall in this crowded passageway.”

This was followed by a number of people who came forward to criticise this move by HDFC. While one user wrote, “This photo is of your newly opened branch at mg road fort mumbai, besides fabindia. Nice modern branch. BUT Why these hideous spikes? What if a kid/ elderly or physically disabled person falls on them and get seriously hurt? May lead to very bad PR disaster.” Another wrote, “Apart from their total lack of empathy to the homeless, they should be prosecuted for putting up a public safety hazard – someone could fall on these spikes and die. @HDFC_Bank , shame!”

Check reactions here|

An eyecatching response to Mumbai’s homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch) pic.twitter.com/5H8ErgUoth — Simon Mundy (@simonmundy) March 25, 2018

Apart from their total lack of empathy to the homeless, they should be prosecuted for putting up a public safety hazard – someone could fall on these spikes and die. @HDFC_Bank , shame! — Nona (@ys_nona) March 26, 2018

@MumbaiPolice Is this legal? What if some pedestrian trips over the spike? Who is responsible? @HDFC_Bank @AUThackeray — Sunny Chabriya (@sunnyv1) March 26, 2018

They may not allow homeless but all these arrangement can injure or even kill individuals if they fall accidentally. Please remove these, goosebumps,???? — Ravi Surolia???????? (@ravi_surolia) March 25, 2018

This is NOT a part of the Bank premises. The Bank has encroached on public space AND caused a safety hazard. Formal complaints should be lodged with – – The Police

– Fire Department

– Municipal Committee

– HDFC Head Office

– Chief Minister’s Office

– The Bank Branch itself. — Bharat Varma (@BharatVarma3) March 26, 2018

The pictures of a person removing the iron spikes have already gone viral on social media.