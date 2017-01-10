Irked over Facebook post, BJP MLA’s relatives assault mother-son duo

Though the incident had occurred on 1st of January, the video was released only on Monday after Shetty’s relatives spoke to the media. (Video grab)

A video which surfaced on social media on Monday showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Baramagonda Kake’s kin along with some of his supporters barging into the house of a businessman named Vivek Shetty and assault him and his mother. What seems to be the reason of this crime is a Facebook post which had been posted by Shetty who had made derogatory remarks against the MLA and had tagged his daughter in it. Infuriated by by his post the MLA’s brother and daughter reached Vivek’s house accompanied by other supporters and assaulted the mother and son duo. In the visuals of the CCTV footage which has been handed over to police by the victims relatives shows how he was dragged down the stairs and beaten up. Though the incident had occurred on 1st of January, the video was released only on Monday after Shetty’s relatives spoke to the media.

Youth beaten up by BJP MLA’s daughter and aides over Facebook post pic.twitter.com/O2VT2fOEd6 — NewsX (@NewsX) January 10, 2017

A ‘case has been filed against the BJP MLA’s daughter and his brother along with the supporters who had stormed the victim’s house. It was done only after the video surfaced on some of the regional channels. The police did not deter him from filing a complaint against the perpetrators. The entire incident had been recorded in the CCTV camera and the police has launched a probe into the matter.

Vivek has suffered fractures in both his hands and legs but was still reluctant to report the case to the police, according to sources.