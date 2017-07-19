Irfan Pathan wife Safa Baig trolling LIVE updates: Twitterati continue to bash fast-bowler; check reactions

Irfan Pathan wife Safa Baig trolling LIVE updates: Pathan, who had posted an image with his wife on Monday, was trolled on various platforms by the users for not being a ‘true Muslim’.

Irfan Pathan wife Safa Baig trolling LIVE updates: Pathan may not have represented India at the international level for a while but the fast-bowler continues to make the news. Unfortunately, this time the younger of the Pathan brothers hasn’t gained the attention because of his on-field heroics but due to an image that he shared on social media platforms. Pathan, who had posted an image with his wife on Monday, was trolled on various platforms by the users for not being a ‘true Muslim’. The trolls even objected to Irfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig nail paint and said Allah won’t accept your namaz. Since getting married to Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig who is a former model has been away from media but this incident also brought her into the limelight. “This girl is trouble #love #wifey,” Pathan had written as the caption of the image. Irfan had married Safa who is from Jeddah, last year in February in a low-key affair. The wedding ceremony was hosted in Mecca. Even two days after Irfan posted the image, trolling hasn’t stopped. However, few people have also come to his defence.

Here are live Twitter reactions:

Safa Baig was a model in Jeddah and also worked as a journalist. She was born on February 28, 1994 and brought up in Jeddah’s Aziziyah district and her father Mirza Farooq Baig is a Saudi businessman. Irfan, on the other hand, has played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and T20Is for Team India. He was once the strike bowler for the Indian team but has failed to make a comeback since being dropped from the site.