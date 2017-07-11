IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking, New Cancellation Charges & Rules: Railways rejects reports of changes

A report had gone viral recently in the social media, saying that the Railways will come out with new rules after July 1. (PTI)

Railways today rejected reports of any new ruling on the issue of ticket booking. It cleared the air so as to avoid any kind of wrong information among the rail travellers after speculation rose about exactly what the present situation is. With tens of thousands of people travelling by train, a clarification assumes importance. As per jansatta.com, a report had gone viral recently in the social media, saying that the Railways will come out with new rules after July 1. Rebutting all false reports, Railways once again informed the public of the existing rules which are as follows:

1) Time for booking in Tatkal tickets was changed in 2015. While passengers can book Tatkal tickets for AC coaches at 10 AM

, for non AC coaches the time is 11 AM. There is no change in its rules.

2) There is also no change in the refundable rules of tatkal tickets. It said that amount will not be refunded at the time of cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets or duplicate tatkal tickets.

3) The refundable rules will continue as per notification of the November 2015. No change has been made in it.

4) There is also no changing the ruling related to waitlisted tickets either through online or PRS, says report. Passengers can book their online tickets through this medium only.

5) No change in rules relating to Suvidha trains. The earlier to refund half of the amount on cancellation of these tickets continues to exist.

6) Paper tickets will continue for Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains. There is no proposal to close this rule. Also SMS showing e-tickets will continue to remain valid for journey.

7) There is no rule yet on mandatory of Aadhar card at the time of ticket booking.

8) The Indian Railways had launched launched Alternative Train Accommodation Scheme (ATAS) on November 1, 2015. This facility was started in New Delhi-Jammu-New Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Secunderbad circuits. It has been decided to expand this scheme to other circuits as well.