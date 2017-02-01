Iran_Crack outfit hacks PTI Twitter handle! Account restored within minutes

Minutes after the official Twitter handle was replaced with an unidentified account named ‘Iran_Crack’, PTI’s handle has been restored. (Screenshot)

In another major incident of cyber security threat in the country, the Press Trust of India (PTI)’s Twitter account has been hacked, today. However, minutes after the official Twitter handle was replaced with an unidentified account named ‘Iran_Crack’, PTI’s handle has been restored.

Following the hack, in a tweet on the micro-blogging site, PTI confirmed, “Between 7:30 PM & 7.50 PM, PTI Twitter account was hacked. PTI not responsible for any messages that could have appeared in that period.”

There had been frequent examples of the hacking of the social network handle of several accounts in the country, in recent days. Days back, on January 31, the Twitter handle of low-cost airline service IndiGo, had been hacked. Interestingly the Twitter account of Indigo which goes by the handle @IndiGo6E had been hacked twice in less than a week.