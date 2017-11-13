Iran-Iraq border earthquake: PM Narendra Modi tweets his condolences after temblot kills over 200

The quake hit 30 kilometres southwest of Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan at around 9.20 pm. (Photo: AP)

Iran-Iraq border earthquake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on his 3-day visit to the Philippines condoled the tragedy that took place in Iran-Iraq earlier today and has claimed over 200 lives. While expressing grief, PM Modi said, “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones in the tragic earthquake that has affected parts of Iran and Iraq. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.” A 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border earlier today. The death toll of the people affected by the took has risen to 207 while over 1700 people have been injured. The quake hit 30 kilometres southwest of Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan at around 9.20 pm, when many people would have been at home, the US Geological Survey said.

As reported by AFP, footage posted on Twitter showed panicked people fleeing a building in Sulaimaniyah, northern Iraq, as windows shattered at the moment the quake struck late yesterday, while images from the nearby town of Darbandikhan showed major walls and concrete structures had collapsed. Behnam Saidi, the deputy head of the Iranian government’s crisis unit in a statement that he gave to state television was quoted saying, “There are 164 dead and more than 1,686 injured.”

Iran’s emergency services chief Pir Hossein Koolivand said it was “difficult to send rescue teams to the villages because the roads have been cut off… there have been landslides”. The worst-hit towns in Iran were Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah and Azgaleh, about 40 kilometres northwest, the official IRNA news agency said. It added that 30 Red Cross teams had been sent to the quake zone, parts of which had experienced power cuts. In Iraq, officials said the quake had killed six people in Sulaimaniyah province and injured around 150. The quake struck along a 1,500-kilometre fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates, a belt extending through western Iran and into northeastern Iraq. The area sees frequent seismic activity. In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake near the Caspian sea in northern Iran killed 40,000 people and left 300,000 more injured and half a million homeless. Within seconds the quake reduced dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble.