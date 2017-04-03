Iran has released 15 Indian fishermen, Sushma Swaraj reveals in tweet

Sushma Swaraj thanked the Indian Embassy in Tehran, appreciating their “good work” for facilitating the release of Indian fishermen. (AP)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday brought some welcome relief to the country over a case of 15 detained fishermen. Swaraj revealed that Iran has released all the Indian fishermen who were detained along with their Bahraini boats last year. The year has seen a number of such incidents that Indian fishermen have had to face and it even involved the Sri Lankan Navy firing guns at them, leading to casualties. Amid all this worry, Swaraj took to Twitter to share the latest information. In the post, she stated, “I am happy to inform that Iran has released our 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu. They were detained with their 3 Bahraini boats.” She also thanked the Indian Embassy in Tehran, appreciating their “good work” for facilitating the release. The fishermen, working for some Baharainians, were detained for entering the Iranian waters without permission. They were said to be confined to their boats since their arrest on September 22.

The report came a day after the Sri Lanka navy arrested six Indian fishermen and seized a boat near Nainatheevu. Their navymen alleged that they had found cocaine with the fishermen during a search that led to their arrest. In a similar incident, on March 26, as many as 12 fishermen were arrested and two trawler boats were seized by the Sri Lanka Navy from the Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu. Before that on March 21, the navy had arrested 10 Indian fishermen and had seized their boat from the sea area north of the Delft island in Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram.

Besides the arrests made, in a very shocking incident, Tamil fishermen were also reportedly attacked by the Sri Lankan navy in March. Around 2000 Tamil fishermen who were there in 400 boats were attacked by the navy with beer bottles, stones and iron rods. Prior to the arrest, on March 6, an alleged open firing incident by the Sri Lankan Navy resulted in the killing of an Indian fisherman identified as 22-year-old Bridgo, while 3 others were injured. This incident took place when a group of Indian fishermen who were fishing off the Tamil Nadu coast between Danushkodi and Katchatheevu.