IPS Roopa D Moudgil denies award citing ‘heavy cash’, foundation says it was never offered

IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil, the Karnataka police officer who revealed the prison favours given to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, refused to accept the Namma Bengaluru award ahead of the announcement of winners on Sunday, March 25. Her reason for declining the award was the “heavy” cash prize of Rs 2 lakh that came along with it. Days after her action, the Namma Bengaluru Foundation on Monday, March 26, said that the award was never offered to her in the first place, reported news agency PTI.

The NBF’s statement countering the IPS officer’s claim has now escalated in a full-fledged brawl between the foundation and the officer. Both the parties have accused each other of tampering with the selection of winners. While the foundation, in its latest statement, accused the officer of relentlessly lobbying to win the award, IPS officer Roopa allegedly questioned the process of selecting the jury, that included members of political parties and businessmen involved in government projects.

The NBF, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, offers awards in Bengaluru to NGOs and others and the officer was nominated under the Government Official of the Year category this year. The foundation sought to know how Roopa was aware of the winner’s name even before it was announced and alleged that she was in constant touch with the jury, the trustees and the NBF team ‘lobbying’ for the award.

However, in her letter, the officer reportedly said that she knew about the results in advance. She also said that she had declined the award earlier as it would have been embarrassing had she received it and then returned it later.

Roopa, who declined the award last week owing to the hefty cash reward that came along with it, said in her letter that every government servant was expected to maintain neutrality from all kinds of quasi-political bodies that have even the bare minimum political overtone. Only then could the official maintain a clean image in eyes of the public. However, the foundation, in its statement, said that if the string of “lies” continued, it would seek legal assistance to protect its reputation and the integrity of its awards.

Roopa, in her stint as DIG Prisons in July 2017, had brought forward the alleged special treatment given to sidelined AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the jail. She had also reportedly said that “a talk” of Rs 2 crore being paid as bribe to jail officials also occurred. In her report that she submitted to her superior, HS Sathyanarayana Rao, the then DGP (Prisons), Roopa had mentioned that allegations against him were there too.