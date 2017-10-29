IPS officer Devashish Deo, who slapped BJP worker, dies in Jaipur

He had fallen from a height in January this year, as the chair he sat on broke down, while serving his duty at Brahma Temple in Ajmer district. (Source: IE)

A 39-year-old IPS officer, Devashish Deo, who came to light last year for slapping a BJP worker in Kota for his alleged misbehavior, died today while undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness at a private hospital here. Deo, a 2013-batch officer, was posted as deputy director at Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA), a police spokesperson said. He had fallen from a height in January this year, as the chair he sat on broke down, while serving his duty at Brahma Temple in Ajmer district. He sustained grievous head and spinal injuries, the spokesperson said. He was admitted to a government hospital in Pushkar and was referred to Fortis Hospital. He was later shifted to Imperial Hospital where he breathed his last. From the last 10 months he was paralysed due to injuries in the spinal cord, he said. Deo came in limelight last year when he had slapped a BJP worker in Kota for his alleged misbehavior.