IPL betting: Cops raid house of BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan’s son; arrest 3

Mumbai Indians celebrating after wicket loss.(AP)

In a sensational revelation made by authorities today, Pravinsinh Chauhan’s premises were raided by the police in Mehlol village in Godhra tehsil on Saturday night for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament cricket matches and as many as three people were arrested thereafter – he is the son of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Panchmahal Member of Parliament (MP) Prabhatsinh Chauhan, but he is a member of another party. Pravinsinh was not present in the house when the raid was conducted, a police officer clarified later. Those arrested have been identified as Tekchand Kalwani, Jitendra Kalwani and Prakash Thakkar, but there is no indication that they are related to the MP’s son.

Among the seized articles during the raids that the police found at the spot during the raid are some smartphones, an LCD TV set, and a laptop, all worth collectively at Rs 1.13 lakh.

Pravinsinh Chauhan, the son of the MP, had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Assembly polls from Godhra constituency on a BJP ticket. However, he crossed over to the Congress party last December.

A local Crime Branch officer has clarified that Pravinsinh and his MP father live separately in their native village, and the latter has nothing to do with this incident.

LCB police inspector D J Chavda said, “Local Crime Branch sleuths raided the house belonging to Congress member Pravinsinh Chauhan, son of BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan, and arrested three persons for allegedly betting on the ongoing IPL matches. We have registered a FIR today.”

“The premises used for betting belongs to him (Pravinsinh), he is an accused in the case. We have registered a FIR against him and initiated an investigation into his role,” Chavda said.

The case is of a very serious nature as Pravinsinh has been booked under various sections of the Gujarat Prevention of Gambling Act and Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from PTI)