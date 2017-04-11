IPL 2017: Relief for fans, Virat Kohli takes to Instagram to announce date of return, puts speculation to rest

Virat Kohli had earlier said that he would return to the field only when he thinks he is 120 percent fit.

With everyone waiting with baited breath to see Virat Kohli taking the field for RCB in the ongoing IPL, the Indian captain has finally announced the date of his return to the action. Announcing his return date in the IPL in an Instagram post, the Indian skipper said he would take on the field on Friday, April 14, in a match against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

He has also posted a message saying, “can’t wait to get back onto the field.”

Virat Kohli had earlier said that he would return to the field only when he thinks he is 120 percent fit. With three more days to go for RCB’s next match, the southpaw is hopeful that he can be fit by the time and return to the field.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “Can’t wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now ??????. 14th April ?” Even as he had a question mark at the end of the date, the Indian skipper was seen lifting weight in a video showing his shoulder is better.

He has been out of action since almost three weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury during the third Test against Australia in Ranchi last month.

Earlier this month, he was named the leading cricketer in the world in 2016 by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack . Virat Kohli has had a dream run in the last season, apart from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, averaging 75 in test matches, 92 in Tests and a staggering 106 in T20 Internationals, which is way better than his peers.

He is the third Indian to feature as the winner of the award after Virender Sehwag (2008 and 2009) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010).