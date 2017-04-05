IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony: Sachin, Sourav, Sehwag & Laxman start proceedings

The IPL has reached new heights, in terms of competitions and world record and entertainment setting up a fitting platform for other such leagues to take place all over the world. (Reuters)

The Indian Premier League turns 10 years old on Wednesday. The IPL started in 2008 following the Indian Cricket Team’s unprecedented success in the T20 World Cup 2007, where a young team lifted the trophy under first-time skipper M S Dhoni. The league has since reached new heights, in terms of competitions and world record and entertainment setting up a fitting platform for other such leagues to take place all over the world. The IPL is a union of cricket, Bollywood and humongous amount of money spent, on even international superstars to get them to perform at the opening ceremony of the league. This year, the opening match will be at Hyderabad, courtesy of the SRH winning the trophy last year.

07:05 PM: Amy Jackson makes entry into the field with a dance performance

07:01 PM: David Warner presents Virat Kohli with a token of truce

o6:58 PM: Virat Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore into the field

06:48 PM: ‘Never thought IP would become so big’: Sachin Tendulkar

06:42 PM: Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag sharing their experience of the IPL.



06:38 PM: Flashbacks of big moments in the IPL in the last 9 years being shown on TV

06:37 PM: “It’s being a long journey”: Ravi Shastri

06:36 PM: Ravi Shashtri starts the ceremony

06:32 PM: The ceremony begins with the famous song from the movie Lagaan, “Chale Chalo”

06:17 PM: In today’s match, RCB face title defenders SRH

04:58 PM: The opening ceremony will see Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra and Amy Jackson performing at their-their finest.

04:55 PM: The opening ceremony will start at 06:30 PM IST or 18:30 hrs IST and can be seen on Set Max, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD or live stream it on ESPN, SonyLIV and Hotstar.