IPL 10: Virat Kohli most followed player on Facebook, Instagram

Even though Virat Kohli has not yet started his IPL 2017 campaign, his popularity on social media seems to be unaffected. An official press release from Facebook and Instagram has ranked the Indian skipper as the most followed/liked cricketer to take part in this IPL edition. Kohli, among the list of top 10 IPL Players on Facebook, is followed by MS Dhoni (Pune), Yuvraj Singh (Hyderabad), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai), Shakib Al Hasan (Kolkata), Chris Gayle (Bangalore), Shikhar Dhawan (Hyderabad), Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata), Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai) and Glenn Maxwell (Punjab).

On the list of top 10 IPL Players on Instagram, the Indian skipper is followed by MS Dhoni (Pune), AB de Villiers (Bangalore), Yuvraj Singh (Hyderabad), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai), Suresh Raina (Gujarat), Chris Gayle (Bangalore), Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai), Ravindra Jadeja (Gujarat) and Ajinkya Rahane (Pune). The star Indian batsman, who was out of action for the first three matches of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the third Test against Australia in Ranchi, has announced his return for the team’s crucial clash against Mumbai Indians this Friday.