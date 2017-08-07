Independent Online (IOL) stories content on Facebook restored

The articles shared on the social media platform by IOL and other Independent Media title pages were marked as spam and subsequently removed by Facebook late on Saturday. (Reuters)

A day after fake spam reports prompted Facebook to block Independent Online (IOL) stories on its platform, the social media giant has now restored its content but not divulged any details about what caused the fake spams. The company said it was after the regular communication with Facebook that the situation was rectified and the links restored. “We still do not have an answer from Facebook as to what caused our posts to be reported as spam but we are in continued engagement with them to identify the cause of the problem,” the company said on Sunday.

The articles shared on the social media platform by IOL and other Independent Media title pages were marked as spam and subsequently removed by Facebook late on Saturday. When users tried unsuccessfully to post an IOL article to their Facebook page‚ they would receive a notice that the news article was spam. This caused the IOL followers who shared the articles to also receive the spam notifications.”We apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge readers to inform us should they still receive spam alerts after sharing content,” the company added.