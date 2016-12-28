IOA Life Presidents controversy: I was rewarded for work, says Abhay Chautala

Indian Amateur Boxing Federation’s chairman Abhay Chautala on Wednesday justified IOA’s decision saying, he was rewarded for work. (PTI image)

A full-blown controversy has erupted over Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) surprise decision to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala Life Presidents of the body. Now, Indian Amateur Boxing Federation’s chairman Abhay Chautala on Wednesday justified IOA’s decision saying, he was rewarded for work, according to a Times Now report. Chautala, who was charge sheeted by CBI for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore far exceeding his legal income between 1993 and 2006, also hit back at Sports Minister Vijay Goel for terming the decision as ‘unacceptable’. “Vijay Goel must have some issues, that’s why he had made such statement. He should work for the development of sports rather than creating unnecessary controversy over the issue,” Chautala said. “We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh kalmadi and Abhay Chautala Life Presidents of the IOA which is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges,” sports minister Vijay Goel said in a statement. “We have sought details and on receipt of complete report we shall review the whole situation and take appropriate action,” Goel said.

In a significant move, the IOA had appointed Suresh Kalmadi, who was associated with the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, as the life president. Along with Kalmadia, Abhay Singh Chautala had also been appointed for the top post. Chautala served as president of the Indian Olympic Association from December 2012 to February 2014, when IOA was suspended by the parent body, International Olympic Committee.

Earlier in the year, a special court has wondered how INLD chief O P Chautala’s son Abhay, who was facing trial in a disproportionate assets case, has gone abroad to attend the Rio Olympics without seeking its permission. The CBI had registered a case of disproportionate assets against INLD chief and former Haryana Chief Minister O P Chautala and his sons Ajay and Abhay on a complaint of Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala.

Chautala and Ajay were sentenced to ten years jail term early this year by high court in the 1999-2000 junior teacher recruitment scam. CBI had on March 26, 2010 charge sheeted Chautala indicting him for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, far exceeding his legal income between 1993 and 2006. Two such cases are going on against his sons, Ajay and Abhay. In its charge sheet, the CBI had alleged that Chautalas wealth was 189 per cent more than his income of Rs 3.22 crore during the period. Abhay allegedly owned assets worth over five times his income of Rs 22.89 crore as per income tax records during the 2000-2005 period. The agency claimed to have found Rs 119.69 crore worth of assets.