  INX media case: No relief for Karti Chidambaram, CBI custody extended for 3 more days

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended Karti Chidambaram's CBI custodial detention by three days in the INX Media money laundering case.

By: | Updated: March 9, 2018 5:13 PM
Karti Chidamabaram INX media case cbi custody arrest Earlier, the Delhi High Court granted Karti an interim protection from arrest till March 20 in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended Karti Chidambaram’s CBI custodial detention by three days in the INX Media money laundering case. Karti, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, will be produced before court on March 15. Earlier, the Delhi High Court granted Karti an interim protection from arrest till March 20 in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In the ruling, the bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta had said that if the special court grants Karti Chidambaram bail, the ED will not arrest him till the next hearing before the high court.

Further inputs awaited

