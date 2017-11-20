INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram allowed to go to the UK, but there is a catch

Supreme Court on Monday gave Karti Chidambaram permission to go the UK from December 1 to 10. (IE)

Supreme Court on Monday gave Karti Chidambaram permission to go the UK from December 1 to 10. The son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti will be travelling to the United Kingdom for his daughter’s admission in the UK with certain terms and conditions. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked Karti Chidambaram to file an undertaking before it within three days, giving assurance that he will abide by the timeline and return to India on the expiry of the period. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted a note to the court in response to its query on the probe agency’s stand on Karti Chidambaram’s plea seeking to go abroad. The bench, however, made it clear that its order, permitting Karti Chidambaram to go abroad, will not be cited before any court of law as precedent. The apex court had on November 9 asked the CBI to apprise it of its stand on allowing the request of Karti to go abroad for a few days.

Earlier, on May 15, the CBI had lodged an FIR against Karti and had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti’s father was the Union Finance Minister.

The apex court is hearing the CBI’s appeal challenging the Madras High Court order staying the government’s look out circular (LOC) against Karti Chidambaram. The CBI on September 1 had told the top court that there were “good, cogent” reasons for issuing the LOC. Earlier, the apex court had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to the investigation in the case. The court had then stayed the high court order putting on hold the LOC against Karti