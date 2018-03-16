  3. INX Media case: Delhi HC reserves order on Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea

INX Media case: Delhi HC reserves order on Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2018 4:17 PM
INX Media case, Delhi HC, Karti Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram bail, news on Karti Chidambaram, P Chidamabaram, INX Media corruption case The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility. (IE)

The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI. Justice S P Garg heard the CBI and Karti’s lawyer and reserved his decision. The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility. The agency also alleged that Karti has tampered with certain evidence. Karti had moved the high court after special CBI judge had not given him an urgent hearing on his bail plea.

(More details are awaited.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top