INX Media case: Delhi HC reserves order on Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea

The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility. (IE)

The Delhi High Court today reserved its order on the bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI. Justice S P Garg heard the CBI and Karti’s lawyer and reserved his decision. The CBI opposed the bail plea saying that tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses in the case was a possibility. The agency also alleged that Karti has tampered with certain evidence. Karti had moved the high court after special CBI judge had not given him an urgent hearing on his bail plea.

(More details are awaited.)