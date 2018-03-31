INX Media case: CBI to produce Peter Mukerjea before Delhi Court

This comes five days after Mukerjea was sent to CBI custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will produce former media baron Peter Mukerjea before the Patiala House Court on Saturday in connection with the INX Media case. This comes five days after Mukerjea was sent to CBI custody. On Wednesday, the investigative agency was to move a plea seeking permission to record Mukerjea’s statement before the court in connection with the aforementioned case, as per provisions of Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval, which was facilitated by former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram. Meanwhile, on March 23, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, against a surety of Rs 10 lakh.