INX Media case: CBI gets Peter Mukerjea’s custody for 5 days, may bring him face to face with Karti Chidambaram

Peter Mukherjea (File photo: Vasant Prabhu)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today got Peter Mukerjea’s custody for five days in the INX Media case. The probe agency in its affidavit stated that it needed the former media baron’s custody to bring him face to face with Karti Chidambaram. Last week, Karti Chidambaram was released on bail from Tihar Jail. The CBI court on Saturday had granted him anticipatory bail and asked the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest Karti before the next hearing.

The agency stated that after bringing Karti and Indrani Mukerjea together for a probe at a Mumbai jail, it now needed to bring the two as well as Peter Mukherjea face to face. During the confrontation, Indrani claimed she had paid a bribe to Karti through his company for FIPB clearance. Karti was earlier arrested on February 28 by the CBI after he returned from the United Kingdom.

The Delhi High Court on Friday while accepting his bail plea asked him to furnish a surety of Rs 10 lakh and imposed conditions including that he would have to take the CBI’s prior permission in case he is required to leave the country.

During the hearing, his lawyers told the court that the passport was already deposited with the authorities. Opposing his bail plea, CBI said Karti had “already destroyed evidence” in the case and was an “influential” man, PTI reported earlier.

His counsel had pointed out that no case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out against Karti as CBI did not question any public servant, none of them have been made accused in the case.

Denying allegations that Karti was tampering with evidence, his counsel also said that as the agency did not seek his further custodial interrogation, why should he continued to be kept in judicial custody.

Karti had allegedly received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX Media to help it get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in the year 2007 when it was run by Peter Mukerjea and Indrani.