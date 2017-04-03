Internship at Hafeez Saeed’s JuD for Kashmir uprising: Terror outfit to conduct workshops to invite youth

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) is a banned political arm of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headed by Hafiz Saeed. (Reuters)

The cyber team of the banned Jamaat-ud Dawa has sent out a poster intimating that they will conduct social media workshop at Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan , Rawalpindi and Lahore from April 1 to April 16 to train/invite volunteers for joining efforts for creating uprising in Kashmir in 2017. Hundreds of volunteers were recruited in the seminar at Rawalpindi in March this year. While Indian government and also the analysts claim that the number of terrorists in ground in Kashmir has come down to about 250, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) seems to have seriously gone for a tactical shift as it is preparing its men to wage social media war in Kashmir. “Join #SocialMedia workshops to know Social Media as an instrument for Kashmir uprise 2k17,” an advertisement by Cyber Team JuD North Punjab read.

Agencies informed ANI that Pakistan was maintaining 17,000 fake social media accounts to incite Kashmiris as per their propaganda primarily through WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Besides this, the propaganda will also be directed towards the Indian Army.

These efforts of Pakistan have reportedly been flagged to the high levels in the government, which has put up active plans to counter it. The officials have admitted to the presence of the open workshops run by JuD cyber teams. “Steps have been taken to counter such nefarious plans at various levels,” they confirmed.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) is a banned political arm of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headed by Hafiz Saeed. India has repeatedly accused JuD and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Saeed for unleashing wave of terrorism against India through LeT/ JuD. Saeed has been put on the Exit Control List Pakistan Interior Ministry and 37 others, who are affiliated with JuD or Lashkar-e-Taiba, on the Exit Control List.