International Yoga Day: Entry, exit at Rajiv Chowk metro station to be restricted

Entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed tomorrow till 08.30 AM celebrations to be held across the city, a senior official today said. As many as 10,000 people are expected to gather at various venues to mark the day, adopted by the United Nations in 2014. Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also slated to attend the events in the city. “As advised by the Delhi Police, entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed (from 5.30 AM) till 08.30 am June 21 in view of security requirements,” the senior DMRC official said. However, passengers who alight at the station to take connecting trains on Line 3/4 (Blue Line) and Line 2 (Yellow Line) and vice versa during this period may do so, he added. The metro station will be fully functional from 8.30 AM, he said.

The Blue Line extends from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali/ Noida City Centre and the Yellow Line spans Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. Restrictions on vehicular traffic and parking areas in Connaught Place’s Inner Circle, ordered closed from 11 PM last night in view of preparations for the mega event, will be lifted at 11.30 AM tomorrow.

The New Delhi Municipal Council is organising the Delhi edition of the day at Connaught Place, its Inner Circle and six radial roads, and at Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Children’s Park at India Gate.