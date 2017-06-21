International Yoga Day 2017: You think you are fit! This 104-year-old man can give you big health goals

Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga at India Gate to mark the 3rd International Yoga Day 2017 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2017: You think your are fit as you do daily exercises, go to gym and even try to shun junk food for a healthy life. But how long can you continue going to gym, keep those muscles on your body tight and boast of your healthy life-style? Of course, you cannot answer this. For no one knows the future. But, what we certainly know is someone inspirational who can give you big health goals today.

Meet 104-year-old Ramasray Maharaj of Vrindavan, Mathura. You may be surprised to know that even today he performs 84 yogasanas daily. According to a report by Hindi Daily Dainik Jagran, Ramasray Maharaj is a resident of Ayodhya, birth place of Lord Ram, but he has been living in Lord Krishna’s home Vrindavan in Mathura for the last 70 years. The report says Ramasray Maharaj once went to Govardhan and experienced the magic of Lord Krishna’s yoga. In mythology, Lord Krishna is popular for holding the Goverdhan hill on a finger. Since then, Maharaj started practising yoga and his daily exercise regime doesn’t end without completing 84 yogasanas. Isn’t this inspiring?

ALSO READ 7 incredible benefits of Surya Namaskar

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today, we can certainly take some pledge and a life goal from Ramasray Maharaj. There are several health benefits of yoga and you can continue practising it for whole life. For example: Surya Namaskar, if practised daily can make your body free of many diseases. If done at a fast pace, Surya Namaskar can also tone your muscles. According to Yoga experts, regular Surya Namaskar practice improves blood circulation in the body, helps maintain health. Yoga experts also say that it has several benefits for heart, liver, intestine, stomach, chest, throat, legs. Not only this, Surya Namaskar daily can help calm your mind and improve concentration.